The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Lowered by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker comprises about 2.6% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 24.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 191.5% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

