The RMR Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 97.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $197.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

