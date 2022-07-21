The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.58 and its 200 day moving average is $263.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

