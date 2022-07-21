THORChain (RUNE) Reaches One Day Volume of $267.36 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. THORChain has a market capitalization of $994.14 million and $267.36 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00013033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

