Thorstarter Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $47,294.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00387956 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.
Thorstarter Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
