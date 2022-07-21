TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TISCO Financial Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of TISCO Financial Group Public stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. TISCO Financial Group Public has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

About TISCO Financial Group Public

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking Business, Securities Business, and Asset Management Business segments. The company accepts deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, fixed deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as cards and bill payment services.

