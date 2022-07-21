Titan Coin Reaches Market Cap of $772,815.33 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 256.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $772,815.33 and $74.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 85.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006968 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

