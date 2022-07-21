TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78,362.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $78,362.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000136 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

