TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78,362.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $78,362.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sylo (SYLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
