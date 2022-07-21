TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Trading Up 20.8%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 20.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

TomTom Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

