Toncoin Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $2.22 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00004102 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00323515 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
