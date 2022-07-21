Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.56.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE TXG traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,657. The firm has a market cap of C$800.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.54 and a 1-year high of C$17.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$263.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosalie C. Moore bought 4,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,101.38.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

