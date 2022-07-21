Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $120.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.43), with a volume of 4790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.45).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Monday.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3,062.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04.

Insider Transactions at Tortilla Mexican Grill

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Andy Naylor acquired 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £5,017.95 ($5,998.74). In other news, insider Richard Morris acquired 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £4,996.39 ($5,972.97). Also, insider Andy Naylor bought 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,017.95 ($5,998.74).

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

