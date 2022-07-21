Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Total Access Communication Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS TACYY opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Total Access Communication Public has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Get Total Access Communication Public alerts:

About Total Access Communication Public

(Get Rating)

Read More

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Access Communication Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Access Communication Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.