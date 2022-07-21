Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Total Access Communication Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS TACYY opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Total Access Communication Public has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40.
About Total Access Communication Public
