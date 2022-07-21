Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 253120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

