Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY22 guidance to $9.48-9.60 EPS.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $207.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average is $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4,090.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 59,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,042,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 366.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

