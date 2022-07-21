Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $13.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,677. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.13. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

