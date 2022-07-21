Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Mizuho

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.18.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $133.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.