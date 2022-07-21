TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $585.10 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $558.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.