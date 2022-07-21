Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.16

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $71.70 million and $5.62 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,136.30 or 0.99969981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

