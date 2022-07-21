Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.04

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and traded as low as $22.84. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 646,922 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

