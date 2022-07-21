TripCandy Hits One Day Volume of $7,036.00 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. TripCandy has a market capitalization of $426,279.65 and approximately $7,036.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TripCandy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TripCandy has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TripCandy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,027.72 or 0.99994415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TripCandy

TripCandy (CRYPTO:CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TripCandy

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TripCandy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TripCandy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TripCandy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TripCandy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.