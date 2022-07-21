Trittium Hits Market Cap of $648,091.77 (TRTT)

Trittium (TRTT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Trittium has a total market cap of $648,091.77 and $2,992.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded up 74.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00391270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032621 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trittium

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

