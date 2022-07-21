Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ TBK opened at $68.86 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81.

Insider Activity

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

