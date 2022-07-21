Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.86, but opened at $70.54. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 674 shares traded.
The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.
Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triumph Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.13.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.