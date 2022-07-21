Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.86, but opened at $70.54. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 674 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.