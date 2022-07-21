TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $391.51 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,523.41 or 0.99971128 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007374 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003875 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,226,755,693 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
