Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.
Truist Financial stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 45,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
