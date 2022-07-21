Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Truist Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.