Trustees of the Smith College Invests $13.74 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trustees of the Smith College bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,740,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.1% of Trustees of the Smith College’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

