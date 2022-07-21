Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

AVGO opened at $515.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

