Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $34,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCC opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.12%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

See Also

