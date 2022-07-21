Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WPC opened at $82.84 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

