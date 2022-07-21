Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

