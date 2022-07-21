Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

