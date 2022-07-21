Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.