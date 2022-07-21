Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $89.84.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

