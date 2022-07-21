TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 7.2%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 70,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,315,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.74.

TuSimple Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.43) EPS. Analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

