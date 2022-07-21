Twinci (TWIN) Price Hits $0.0630 on Top Exchanges

Twinci (TWIN) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Twinci has a total market cap of $12,594.20 and $47,392.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Twinci coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Twinci has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00322532 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016047 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001797 BTC.
Twinci Profile
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Twinci Coin Trading
