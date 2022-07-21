Tycoon Price Reaches $0.0100 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Tycoon has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Tycoon has a total market cap of $791,263.69 and approximately $100,315.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,890.25 or 1.00058656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

Tycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

