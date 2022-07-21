U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 114,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,747. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.