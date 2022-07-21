Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,577 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 434,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,796,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

