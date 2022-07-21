UBS Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 490 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.86) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.02) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.29) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.38) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.10) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.34) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Stock Performance

BP.B opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.04) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.93. The company has a market capitalization of £34.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 167.56 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 197 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

