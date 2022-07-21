UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.25 Price Target

UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.32) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.08) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.50 ($7.58) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.36) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.07) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.24 ($6.31) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of €10.13 ($10.23). The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of -3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.28 and a 200-day moving average of €6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

