UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 180 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.15) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.39) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.43) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 138 ($1.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 175.46 ($2.10).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 115.96 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 102.14 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

