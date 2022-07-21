UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €5.40 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €5.40 ($5.45) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.09) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.58) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.36) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

FRA:SHA traded up €0.06 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching €5.66 ($5.72). The stock had a trading volume of 524,247 shares. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($16.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.96.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

