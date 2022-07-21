UBS Group Boosts Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €8.90

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from €8.60 ($8.69) to €8.90 ($8.99) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($7.88) to €8.20 ($8.28) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($9.80) price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.10) to €11.00 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 36,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Commerzbank

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.