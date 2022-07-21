UBS Group Reiterates GBX 805 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.62) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.48) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.67) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.08) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.81) to GBX 490 ($5.86) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($5.86) price objective on easyJet in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 662.13 ($7.92).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 390.40 ($4.67) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 903.40 ($10.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 439.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.62.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($11,893.64). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,711 shares of company stock worth $1,025,232.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

