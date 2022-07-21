Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,883,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $16,948,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,964,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $8,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

