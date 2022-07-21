Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $39,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.32. 5,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average of $387.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $329.48 and a one year high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.