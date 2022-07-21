Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Umpqua Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06.
Umpqua Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 95.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 17.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.
About Umpqua
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.