Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Umpqua Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 95.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 17.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

