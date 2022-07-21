Unibright (UBT) Price Reaches $0.22

Unibright (UBT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $32.60 million and $207,336.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,652.80 or 1.00022328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io.

Unibright Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.